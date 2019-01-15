You’ll Have to Wait a Little Longer for Hell Warders

PQube, publisher of Honk Kong developer Anti-Gravity Game Studios (formerly Ares Games)’ Hell Warders, has announced a delay for the co-op action RPG/tower defense hybrid. Originally planned for a January 17, 2019 release, Hell Warders no longer has an official release date.

We regret to inform you that the planned release of Hell Warders on January 17th will need to be delayed slightly due to some minor issues. We will announce a firm and solid release date within the next couple of weeks along with further exciting details! #HellWarders pic.twitter.com/X05nYVHKqq — PQube Games (@PQubeGames) January 15, 2019

That sounds bad for all the players looking forward to throwing down with the denizens of Hell with their buddies, but it doesn’t seem like a huge deal. In fact, the statement from PQube says that Hell Warders is only being “delayed slightly,” citing some “minor issues.” Whatever the case may be, PQube plans to announce a new release date within a few weeks, along with more details the publisher and developer have in store.

Hell Warders has been available on Steam since 2017 as an Early Access title. This week was supposed to be the game’s full, official release on the PC, along with the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and even the Nintendo Switch.

An ambitious mix of genres, Hell Warders combines the likes of RPG elements, third-person action, and tower defense into one package, and even features four-player online co-op on top of that. Players can choose from three different classes, each unique abilities, and supplement them with a variety of support units, traps, and more. Of course, as players succeed through the stages, they’ll earn the chance to upgrade their skills, in order to match the growing onslaught of demons and other enemies you’d expect from literal Hell.

A few more weeks doesn’t seem like a big deal, especially since the game is still up and running over on Steam. Of course, we’ll keep our readers updated on further announcements.