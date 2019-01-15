Here’s When You Can Play Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s The Nightmare DLC

With 2018’s stacked fall release schedule including major successes like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it was probably extra tough to make time to play everything. A game that released around that time that some may have forgotten is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, one that we praised for its interesting New Game +, options as well as the ability to customize the in-game difficulty beyond the traditional Easy and Hard modes. But fortunately, all of its add-ons are keeping it alive, and the newest one may be the most interesting.

Eidos-Montreal, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix have also done a fantastic job of supporting Shadow of the Tomb Raider post launch, with seven DLC packs planned for release over the course of the game’s life-cycle. This month, we’re getting the fourth DLC pack, titled, The Nightmare. It will show up on January 22, 2019.

Journey through “The Nightmare” on January 22nd as Lara Croft faces off against familiar enemies and fallen friends. pic.twitter.com/ouRPCGv538 — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 15, 2019

While not much is known about this DLC, it is clear it will have a more sinister focus. A tweet from the official Tomb Raider Twitter page notes that you will face off against familiar enemies and fallen friends. Perhaps this will take a bit of a supernatural turn, which the series has been known to do at times.

The last DLC released in December 2018, The Pillar, threw Lara Croft headfirst into a dangerous challenge tomb with a story that fed into the main narrative. With The Nightmare, it will likely tie into the main story, as well. You can download it for $4.99, or it will be available at no additional charge for season pass holders and players who bought the Croft Edition.

If you missed out on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, now is a great time to pick it up. You can usually find it at a discounted price. It’s definitely worth playing, if you’re a fan! Will you be checking out the upcoming DLC in January? Let us know!

