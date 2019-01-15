Just Dance Movie Rights Have Been Acquired by Sony’s Screen Gems

Sony’s Screen Gems has landed the motion picture rights to Just Dance after a competitive bidding war, as reported by Deadline. Ubisoft’s hit annual dance release will be developed and produced by Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin of Ubisoft Film and Television, as well as Jodi Hildebrand and Will Gluck of Olive Bridge Entertainment.

While Just Dance is available across all platforms, this move allows for Sony to take advantage of all its avenues of income and create a sort of funnel for themselves. The game helps sell the movie, and the movie may help sell the game.

We saw similar marketing strategies implemented between the Marvel’s Spider-Man DLC, The City That Never Sleeps, and Spider-Man: Intro the Spider-Verse. In that case, players could wear the suit from the film in the game by preordering the film via the PlayStation Store.

It remains to be seen whether Sony will provide film related, in-game perks in Just Dance. In fact, we still don’t know what the story will be for this game. Considering the fact that there isn’t a campaign in Just Dance or existing lore, it seems like the film only has a few recurring “characters” to draw on, as well as some iconic game aspects such as the World Dance Floor and the Gift Machine.

The film itself is likely years away, but hopefully it adds some extra free content to whatever Just Dance version is available at the time. At the very least, the movie would have to be packed with some hits of the year and evergreen classics. And, of course, we’ll probably see the film dominated by Sony Music’s top artist.

[Source: Deadline]