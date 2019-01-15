PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 15, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Genesis Alpha One ($29.99)(out 1-29)

KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package ($99.99)(out 1-29)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 ($59.99)(out 1-25)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 1-25)

PSVR Games

Beats Fever ($19.99)

Megalith ($29.99)

VR Apocalypse ($17.99)

PS4 Demos

GOD EATER 3 Action Demo

Resident Evil 2 1 Shot Demo

The Persistence

PS4 Games

Asdivine Hearts II ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

The Grand Tour Game ($14.99)

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection ($59.99)

Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! ($14.99)

Onimusha: Warlords ($19.99)

Smoke And Sacrifice ($15.99)

Suicide Guy: Sleepin Deeply ($5.99)

Vane ($24.99)

Panda Hero ($14.99)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition ($49.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2019 PlayStation®Plus Bonus Pack (Jan) (Free and Exclusive for PS+)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade Episode 2 (Season Pass Holders Only)

FISHING PLANET: WINTER BUNDLE ($28.99)

Fishing Sim World: Lake Arnold ($10.99)

HITMAN 2 – Collector’s Pack ()

Neverwinter: Epic Headstart Chest ($19.99)

Neverwinter: Headstart Chest ($9.99)

Neverwinter: Legendary Headstart Chest ($29.99)

RIDE 3 – Best of 2018 Pack 2 ($4.99)

Steep Rocket Wings DLC ($5.99)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Adventurer Starter Pack (Free)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Costume Pack (Free)

TERA: Valkyrie PS Plus Pack (Free and Exclusive for PS+)

Train Sim World®: Northern Trans-Pennine ($29.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Faith Undone ($2.99)

PS Vita Games

Asdivine Hearts II ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

