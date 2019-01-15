Meet Team Sonic Racing’s Dastardly Team Eggman

When it comes to kart racers, everyone’s invited, even the bad guys. The final team confirmed for Team Sonic Racing is made up of a trio of evil-doers known to cause mischief in the Green Hill Zone and beyond. Led by none other than Sonic’s nemesis Doctor Eggman (née Robotnik), Team Eggman is ready to cause some mayhem. The mad scientist, who is being portrayed by Jim Carrey in the upcoming live-action Sonic movie, is joined by two of his evil cohorts: Metal Sonic and Zavok.

Metal Sonic originally appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog CD and has since gone on to become one of the series’ most recurring antagonists. Zavok is a relatively new character, debuting in the Wii U-exclusive title Sonic and the Lost World.

Each character in this game belongs to a specific class, which remains the case here. Eggman, true to form, is a technique-based character. Metal Sonic, on the other hand, focuses on speed, while Zavok is a hard-hitting heavy racer. The key to winning in Team Sonic Racing is taking advantage of your characters’ unique skills and classes. Even though they’re all evil, they at least look to be playing by the rules.

The other teams confirmed to be taking part include Team Vector, Team Rose, Team Dark, and Team Sonic. They will take on tracks all over the Sonic world, from blazing deserts to tropical paradises. It will feature a high-energy soundtrack that fits perfectly with the pulse-pounding races you’ll take part in.

Team Sonic Racing will release on May 21, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.