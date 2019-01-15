Wargroove Will Be Playable in Many Languages, Releasing ‘VERY Soon’

Upcoming turn-based tactics game, Wargroove, has some interesting tidbits of information regarding its localisation. A blog post from developer Chucklefish noted that the game would be playable in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese, making for a hefty list of language options available for you to choose from.

These language options will be available day and date with the game’s launch and was worked on by Shloc, the team that assisted with localisation for Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, The Last Guardian, and Yokai Watch most recently.

Chucklefish also added that there might be more language options patched in after the game’s release, if all goes well with the initial launch, so you can look forward to that if your preferred language isn’t listed above.

Aside from the myriad of options regarding the game’s many languages, Chucklefish responded to a Tweet from a user asking when the game will release. “VERY soon,” a Wargroove representative responded. “More details even SOONER! (soon).”

While the word “soon” is thrown around a lot when it comes to media releases, the emphasis used in this instance might be noteworthy. Or it could just be an extreme example of hyperbole. Either way, the release date is currently planned for Q1 2019, but as game release dates constantly shift, that might not be the case.

VERY soon. More details even SOONER! (soon). — ⚔️ Wargroove (@WargrooveGame) January 15, 2019

There’s always room for more turn-based tactics games, so this is one that many are likely looking forward to. Will you be picking up Wargroove when it releases for PS4? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]