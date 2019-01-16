PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

A New Dragon Ball Action-RPG Is in the Works

January 16, 2019Written by Aidan Simonds

Seemingly out of nowhere, Bandai Namco has revealed the existence of a brand new action-RPG set within the Dragon Ball universe. The news was made very early in the morning on Twitter, simply announcing the existence of the project. Not much is currently known about the project, but it looks like we’ll get a full reveal during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals.

Rather curiously, Bandai Namco opted to not announce this game during the livestream that was held on January 14th, only two days prior. That seemed like a prime opportunity to announce a brand new game, but either way, we know a new Dragon Ball game is coming.

As this game currently only exists within the context of this tweet, nothing is known about the game except that it is in development. However, Dragon Ball appears to be having a video game moment right now. A second season of Dragon Ball FighterZ was officially confirmed, but again, we’ll have to wait until the World Tour Finals to learn more. In addition, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still being supported with DLC. And of course, there’s Jump Force, which has plenty of Dragon Ball characters to choose from.

