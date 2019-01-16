You Can Earn a Lifetime Supply of KFC by Playing Call of Duty

We’ve seen the cod for COD deal, we’ve seen the Red Dead Redemption 2 Burger King fetch quest, and now another food/video game related promotional has surfaced in Europe. Call of Duty UK has partnered with KFC, the fried chicken fast food chain, to launch a new esports tournament. A subdivision of KFC, known as KFC Gaming, will host it.

Known as KFC Royale, this tournament will consist of 16 content creators participating in Blackout duos with regular players. In an attempt to rise above other battle royale experiences, these winners will get a lot more than a chicken dinner. The grand prize is £50,000 and a KFC Black Card that lets you spend up to £200 a day at any KFC, forever.

According to Dextero the influencers taking part so far are Cyanide, Daithi, Gaz, TommyT, Spratt, Vikstaar, MiniLadd, Marleythirteen, Terrorizer, PsySin, iTemp, MrDalekJD, Zerkaa and CodeNamePizza. In order to find their partner, they’ll be holding their own tournaments with the first qualifier taking place tomorrow, January 17, 2019.

This competition is only open to UK players, and existing pros will not be able to enter. We’ll see who has the sauce to make a name for themselves. Who’s in? And who’s too chicken to get this chicken?

If you were the last one standing, what’s the first thing you’d get at KFC? Place your order in the comments below.

[Source: Dextero and PCGamesN]