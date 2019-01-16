Catherine: Full Body Has a ‘Safety Mode’ for Players Who Hate Puzzles

Catherine: Full Body will include some really squishy difficulty options for players who just can’t figure out those frustrating puzzles. This morning Atlus revealed new information about Catherine: Full Body‘s “Safety” mode, which makes it impossible for players to fail a stage. In fact, if you’ve had it with puzzles, you can skip the puzzle stages entirely and continue on with the narrative portion of the game.

Here is Gematsu’s translation of Atlus’ explanation:

In Safety mode, you can use the ‘Skip Feature’ to skip stages you have not cleared with the press of a button, and solely enjoy the event scenes. For players who want to see the puzzles, both Safety and ‘Easy’ modes have an ‘Auto-Play’ feature where Vincent moves on his own during the action puzzle segments.

As someone who loves puzzle games, I can say from personal experience that Catherine’s later-game puzzles can be absolutely maddening. I saw more “Love Is Over” screens than I care to admit. Would I skip a stage entirely? No, but if one set of blocks was giving me a headache, I absolutely would let Vincent auto-play past them for a moment so I can observe what he’s doing before taking control again. That sounds like it would be a great feature, and one I’d recommend taking advantage of if you’re feeling frustrated.

Atlus also revealed that Vincent will be able to drink unlimited amounts of alcohol in the bar during narrative/adventure sequences. In the original game, you could only drink a few glasses before calling it quits, but Atlus has added in more drink options, with fun facts, and no drink limit. Drinking makes you move faster during nightmares, so this will be a neat boon for those looking to indulge.

Catherine: Full Body will hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on February 14, 2019 in Japan, and will be coming to PlayStation 4 (no Vita version, sadly) in the West later this year. If you just can’t wait, you can check out the new Japanese demo.

[Source: Gematsu]