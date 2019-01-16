Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Next Fighter Has Been Teased

At this point, we’re just waiting to see what characters make up the second season pass for Dragon Ball FighterZ. After being somewhat confirmed during the very odd livestream that occurred earlier in the week, Bandai Namco is already teasing one of the characters who will join the roster of the stylish fighter. A fighter from Universe 11 is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, but which one will it be? We’ll have to wait until the end of January to find out.

In 2019, the project of a New Game focusing on the World of Dragon Ball Z begins!

And more news coming to DRAGON BALL Fighter Z! The Warrior from Universe 11 is joining the fight!

More information to be revealed at the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour Finals in January 26th ~ 27th https://t.co/K8tc4BvnZa — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 16, 2019

When it comes to specifically who this new fighter is, the majority of fans believe it will be Jiren. However, Universe 11 is full of fan-favorite characters, like Top and Kunshi. But let’s be real here, it’s more than likely Jiren, although we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation. The season pass will officially be unveiled at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour finals, which takes place from January 26th-27th.

At this point, it’s unknown whether we’ll get the full lineup revealed or simply the first DLC character. More than likely it will be the latter, but it’s still exciting to know a new wave of content is coming to PlayStation LifeStyle’s pick for the best fighting game of 2018. The tweet also confirmed a new Dragon Ball game is in the works, but again, we’ll have to wait for more information.

Are you hoping Jiren will be added to Dragon Ball FighterZ? Or is there another character you would rather see? Let us know!