For Honor’s New Year Three Hero Is a Super Moody Dark Knight



For Honor just revealed its newest hero, Vortiger. Vortiger is a “dark hero” who wields a large kite shield and long sword. This is the first Year Three, Season One hero, and will be bolstering the Knight’s ranks. Check him out in the reveal trailer above!

If you’re a Year Three Pass owner, then Vortiger will unlock automatically when the season kicks off on January 31, 2019. The rest of the For Honor community will be able to purchase Vortiger beginning on February 7, 2019. Prepare to cough up 15,000 steel for this moody madman.

“Dark hero” is an appropriate nickname for this fella. We’re getting some serious Spider-Man 3 levels of emo-angst from Vortiger, but if you’re going to embrace the antihero archetype, you might as well go all of the way. He wields a crooked blade, quotes edgy prose about eternal darkness, and is eager to smite some fools for their sins.

For Honor players have been begging for another shield-wielding hero, so Vortiger will undoubtedly be a popular new main character once the season kicks off. If you’re itching to see some gameplay, fear not. Ubisoft will be hosting a special “Warrior’s Den” livestream on January 24 at 9:00 am PT on the For Honor Twitch channel. There, Vortiger will see a proper reveal along with the rest of Season One’s new content, including the new “Harbor” map, which will also debut for all For Honor players on January 31.

What do you think of Vortiger? Are you excited to see another shield character? What type of hero do you want to see in the next reveal? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure to check our For Honor hub for all of the latest updates.