Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.32 Adds New GT League Events, 8 New Cars, and More

The latest version of Gran Turismo Sport, Update 1.32, went live on January 16, 2019 and added new content to the racing sim. This extra content includes eight new cars and a few new GT League events. Update 1.32 also sees the reintroduction of a track from Gran Turismo releases of the past, the Special Stage Route X.

Polyphony Digital has provided a full list of patch notes for the latest update. Check them out below.

Eight historically-significant cars will be added: Porsche 356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster ’56 (N100) Aston Martin DB3S CN.1 ’53 (Gr.X) Shelby G.T.350 ’65 (N300) Ferrari Dino 246 GT ’71 (N200) Nissan Fairlady Z Version S (Z33) ’07 (N300) Honda Integra Type R (DC2) ’98 (N200) BMW Z8 ’01 (N400) TVR Tuscan Speed 6 ’00 (N400) Special Stage Route X, an ultra high-speed oval track, will be re-introduced: Special Stage Route X: Total Length, 30,283m. Elevation Change, 65m. Number of corners, 2. Longest Straight, 120000m The Special Stage Route X, a 30km-long oval track used for licence tests and high-speed races of past editions of Gran Turismo, has come back. With a simple layout consisting of two 12-km straights and two banked corners, it makes for an ideal place to enjoy super high-speed battles and perfect the art of drafting.

A new GT League event that highlights the “Z”: Z Heritage (Beginner League) This event features Nissan’s iconic front-engine/rear-drive sports cars, from the very first model to the one on sale now.

The following new rounds will also be added to the GT League: Beginner League Two additional rounds will be added to “Stars and Stripes.”

Amateur League Two additional rounds will be added to “Vision Gran Turismo Trophy.”

Professional League Two additional rounds will be added to the “X2014 Nations Cup.”

Endurance League One additional round will be added to the “Gr. 1 Prototype Endurance Series.”

More additional features: Circuit Experience “Tokyo Expressway – South Inner Loop” will be added to the “Circuit Experience.”



Since Gran Turismo Sport’s late 2017 release, Polyphony Digital has continuously updated the title with additional cars, tracks, and more. This has kept the title current, in many respects, as persistent updates ensure players have reason to return.

Recently, news emerged of Polyphony Digital’s opening a new studio in Ueno, Japan. Information concerning the Ueno studio’s function for Polyphony has yet to surface. Neither Sony nor Polyphony drew express attention to the opening, which to seems to suggest the developers in Ueno were brought onboard to assist with Gran Turismo.

[Source: Polyphony Digital via GearNuke]