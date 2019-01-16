The UK’s PSVR Demo Disc 3 Includes Astro Bot and 9 Other Titles

A new year apparently means a new PlayStation VR Demo Collection! Currently only available in the UK, this marks PSVR Demo Disc 3. It seems that every transition between discs has a few repeats in the mix or demos that were already previously available. Still, there’s something convenient about having them all in one spot.

Featuring ten games, the collection will take up 38.95GB of space. That is almost double the memory of the last collection. It seems the only real new addition, when compared to previous collections, is Astro Bot Rescue Mission. Every other game has appeared on the first or second demo disc.

Below is the full list of games. They can be downloaded now on the PlayStation EU Store.

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Battlezone

Headmaster

Job Simulator*

Moss™

The Persistence

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Teaser Demo: The Kitchen

SUPERHOT VR

Thumper (PlayStation®Move required)

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission was a standout game from 2018 and made countless lists as one of the best VR games to date. This Sony mascot platformer may be the only thing that’s really new to the collection, but quality definitely counts for something.

It would’ve been nice to see more variety in this collection. But because the goal of the PSVR Demo Disc is to showcase the best games PSVR has to offer, it’s not too surprising that the same titles appear over and over again. After all, these are often the first games a person tries after purchasing the hardware (as the demo disc is bundled with the headset).

[Source: PlayStation Store]