Ronda Rousey Invited to Mortal Kombat 11 Event, Fueling Sonya Blade Rumors

Rumors have been circulating of late that suggest Ronda Rousey may be voicing Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11. Neither Rousey nor anyone close with the development team has corroborated these claims. Yet, fuel may have just been added to the hellfire. In an Instagram post, Rousey revealed NetherRealm Studios invited her to the upcoming MK11 reveal event. She accepted, promising Earthrealm is “safe” with her.

Check out Rousey’s Instagram post below:

Reportedly, a now deleted Reddit post featured leaked information concerning the latest Mortal Kombat entry. In the post, the Redditor confirmed MK11’s box art ahead of the official cover art reveal. The Nerd Mag later sent a private message to the Reddit user and learned of other interesting details. For one, Sonya Blade will be confirmed during the reveal event. Secondly, Ronda Rousey will appear at the event to announce that she’s the voice of Sonya. Rousey’s Instragram post certainly seems to suggest that a portion of this reported leak could be true.

However, it could all amount to nothing. Pro-wrestler Cody Rhodes (formerly known as Stardust) also received an invite to the event, which he accepted. But, who knows? Maybe this means he might appear in MK11, too. Luckily, all of this and more receive clarification very soon, since the event takes place on January 17, 2019.

Regardless of which characters and actors are involved, Mortal Kombat 11 will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: Ronda Rousy on Instagram, The Nerd Mag]