The Occupation Has Been Delayed Until March

The Occupation, a first-person investigative thriller developed by White Paper Games and published by Humble Bundle, has been delayed until March 5, 2019. This marks the second delay for the title, which was originally slated for October 2018. The developer took to Twitter to announce the news.

We’ve finally been able to lock the release date of The Occupation to 5th March, 2019. We’ve had to wait a little longer to get organised on all the platforms but we’ve had the green light so we should be able to share our last 4 years of work with you VERY soon. pic.twitter.com/MFwTBXndnA — White Paper Games (@WhitePaperGames) January 16, 2019

In fact, this is the first post the developer has made on Twitter since announcing the game’s first launch date. Based on the promotional image used, it seems that physical copies will still be available via the development team’s partnership with Sold Out.

Set in 1987, North West England, The Occupation positions the player as a reporter exploring controversy and corruption during a time of political unrest. After an act of terrorism caused civil liberties to be threatened, you begin to investigate what actually occurred the night of the explosion. In addition to having to make tough choices, pacing matters. All of the game’s events will happen in real-time.

Discover the truth without getting caught when The Occupation releases on March 5, 2019.

[Source: Twitter]