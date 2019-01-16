Wandersong Will Put a Song in Your Heart Next Week



Rejoice! Humble Bundle announced that Wandersong is finally coming to PlayStation 4 next week, and it will launch on January 22, 2019. In Wandersong, you play the role of a bard who is trying to learn a powerful, ancient song capable of preventing the world’s end. Along the way, you’ll encounter a large cast of characters and creatures who need your musical talents. It’s happy, it’s touching, and it’s the cutest thing you’ve played since Loco Roco.

Indeed, this is one of the most charming games you’ll ever play, and sadly, one of the best games that you’ve never heard of. Wandersong did not make many headlines when it launched, but it did earn fantastic review scores from critics, and “Very Positive” reception from players on Steam. If you need some positive vibes in your life (who doesn’t?), it’s definitely worth checking out.

Here is some more you need to know about Wandersong’s different features.:

10-12 hours of adventure!

Use singing to interact with the world!

150+ characters to meet and discover!

150+ characters to annoy with your singing!

The DANCE BUTTON… dance anytime, anywhere!

Whimsy!

Fully accessible to color-blind and deaf players!

If you’ve played Wandersong, make sure to sound off in the comments and let us know what you thought about it! It could end up being the exact indie game you need to decompress between Resident Evil 2 and Kingdom Hearts III.