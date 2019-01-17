Dreams Beta Extended By 2 Weeks And More Codes Are Going Out

During the last Dreams livestream, the team said it would try to release more codes. Media Molecule was, in fact, able to make that happen. Another round of codes is going out on January 17, 2019. Additionally, the Dreams Creator Beta as a whole has been extended for an additional two weeks. Originally scheduled to end on January 21, 2019, it is now going until February 4, 2019.

The code distribution schedule is listed below as well as the requirements.

One will go out Thursday, 17th January 2019 for both the US and EU, then on Monday, 21st January 2019 we will be sending out codes to the remainder of EU sign-ups and on Wednesday, 23nd January 2019 codes will be sent to the remainder of US sign-ups. In order to receive a code; You must be at least 18 years of age.

You must have a PSN ID registered to either the Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe or Sony Interactive Entertainment America regions.

You must have entered the correct details in during your sign-up process.

While not everyone who originally signed up is guaranteed a code, be sure to check your spam folder or, if you’re a gmail user, your promotions folder. The code is often buried there. Additionally, if you are not actually eighteen years of age or there are regional issues related to your PSN ID (i.e you are not in the EU or US), you will not be able to access the beta. This is a Sony issue/decision specifically. Media Molecule cannot do anything about that.

Media Molecule’s upcoming creator game, Dreams, is an ambitious title, and a PlayStation 4 exclusive expected to launch sometime in 2019.

Take a look at what people are creating already by viewing the latest Livestream. Want to play with these creations yourself? No worries. Everything made during the beta will carry over into the main game.

[Source: Media Molecule]