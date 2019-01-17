Drowning Will Explore Mental Health on PS4 and Vita This Month

Published by Sometimes You and developed by Polygonal Wolf, Drowning is an adventure game/walking simulator in which you play as a boy starting high school who deals with depression. The game originally released late last year on PCs, but now it’s coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch on January 30, 2019.

The original trailer, posted above, is highly minimalistic. It’s a series of loud footsteps as the camera moves forward through almost complete darkness. A series of text appears in front, which you essentially walk through.

The words on screen are cryptic calls for help, such as “Why did you choose me?” and “Because you are weak.” The combative nature of this dialogue suggests the character’s relationship with his depression will be conveyed as a sort of internal battle. The game’s Steam page states that the character “learns that living with depression is like living with someone trying to put you down all the time.”

You don’t get much in terms of gameplay or graphics in the trailer, but the gallery below will show you what to expect from this low-poly art style. Whether or not this game will move you seems dependent on how well the on-screen text enhances the visuals and vice-versa.

Drowning will launch on January 30, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch.

[Source: Handheld Players]