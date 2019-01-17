Accessing Fallout 76’s Dev Room Now Offers Higher Risks and Lower Rewards

The developer room, an unofficial location Bethesda has made in many of their games as to test items before official release, was discovered and accessed by Fallout 76 players last week. Naturally, the development team would be against this, as it defeats the purpose of testing things in private prior before adding them to the game (if they add them at all). Word on the street was Bethesda was bringing down the ban hammer on players who accessed it, and now Bethesda is taking things even further.

An official statement from the studio has appeared, as obtained by Eurogamer. Below you’ll find the translation of the post that first appeared on the Polish Fallout Facebook page.

We are looking into accounts where players have obtained items by accessing areas of the game that are not intended for the public. These areas are only accessible to PC players that are using 3rd party applications to get into these areas. In an effort to ensure the integrity of these characters and accounts, these accounts are being temporarily disabled pending further investigation. Players that have accessed these areas and have had their accounts impacted are encouraged to contact our support team.

Originally, getting an automatic ban of six to twenty-four hours, players were still able to transfer over items to unbanned accounts. With illicit items floating around, its no surprise Bethesda has decided to take things more seriously. Breaking in is no longer a slap on the wrist; it’s an indefinite suspension.

Sources told Eurogamer’s Emma Kent that the developer room has since been moved and the few parts that remain accessible no longer allow you to interact with the items inside.

For many, the risk of entering the developer room is no longer worth the reward.

[Source: Eurogamer]