Try to Prevent Raganorok When Fimbul Launches on PS4 Next Month



Fimbul, a “Norse comic” action-adventure game from Zaxis Games, is coming to the PlayStation 4 on February 28, 2019. It will be available digitally as well as physically. You can even check out some fresh gameplay in the trailer above!

In Fimbul, you take on the role of Kveldulver. Kveldulver is an elder berserker who happens to be a bit down on his luck. While defending his home from bandits, he’s actually slain. That would be a serious buzz-kill and make for a pretty short game, if it weren’t for the goddesses of fate known as the Norns.

The Norns resurrect Kveldulver, which is super nice, but they also bind him to a seemingly impossible task. Kveldulver is sent out into the wilderness to face off against beasts, vikings, and the mighty Jotun giants on a quest to prevent the end of the world—Ragnarök.

As you progress through the story, you’ll have to make some tough decisions that affect the narrative in significant ways. With the power of the Norns at your disposal, you’ll be able to bend fate and revisit some of these critical decisions if you wish. As you play, you’ll also grow stronger and gain access to new combat abilities, which you’re going to need if you plan to take down the Jotun.

If you’re thinking God of War meets The Banner Saga, you’re not too far off. Check it out when it hits the PlayStation 4 next month.