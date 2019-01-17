Game Freak’s Giga Wrecker Alt Will Tear Down Walls on PS4s

From the studio that’s perhaps most known for Pokemon, Game Freak, comes Giga Wrecker Alt. This game is a new and expanded version of Giga Wrecker, which was previously a PC-exclusive. Now it’s coming to both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Giga Wrecker Alt. still has the same mix of exploration and physics players are used to from the original Giga Wrecker. Spend your time bringing down structures and walls so you can use the rubble to make new paths. Tearing things down can also allow you to craft new weapons or go on the defensive by making objects fall on enemies.

New content is coming to the console version as well. Players can expect twenty brand-new puzzle stages, an assist character option (for solving harder puzzles), and a new hardcore “Ironman” mode in which damage is increased to five times greater impact than normal mode. Lastly, plenty of other elements were overhauled, such as the localization, to make for a smoother experience.

Giga Wrecker Alt. is also getting a physical release, thanks to Limited Run Games.

We’re excited to announce that we’ll be teaming up with the legendary developers at @GAMEFREAK_info and @RisingStarGames to release the incredible @giga_wrecker in physical form on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/IAoia5nFjs — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 17, 2019

At the time of writing, Giga Wrecker Alt. does not have a release date.

[Source: Twitter]