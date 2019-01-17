Former Infinity Ward Developers Found Indie Studio Winterborn

Kent Gambill and Moudy Hamo, both of whom contributed to the Call of Duty franchise at Infinity Ward, have opened a new studio, Winterborn. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the duo has brought in five other developers to work on Winterborn’s first project, an untitled tactical RPG for consoles and PC.

Studio head Kent Gambill serves as the team’s designer and programmer, after having worked at Infinity Ward and Activision’s Beachhead Studio as an engineer. While there, Gambill aided in the development of Call of Duty: Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, and Infinite Warfare. Meanwhile, Moudy Hamo is Winterborn’s artist and designer. Included in the five developers hired by Gambill and Hamo are music and sound effects specialist Stephen Boilegh, Trevor Osz as social media and community manager, and another programmer, Jack Steele.

Presently, Winterborn isn’t offering many details about its tactical RPG. However, Gambill did reveal the project is based upon a tabletop game idea he began developing in his youth, which has an original “high fantasy” setting. Of the idea, Gambill noted,

I’ve had a story I wanted to finish telling for 12 years. Honestly, it’s been a dream of mine to make the kind of game I grew up on and I love tactical RPGs. I have this epic story I started telling when I created my own tabletop game when I was 15 years old that lasted almost a decade that I never got to finish, and I always wanted to turn that universe into a video game.

Hopefully, the studio finds success in this endeavor. Breaking away from Activision and forming a team of their own at Respawn Entertainment seems to have worked well for former Call of Duty leads, Jason West and Vince Zampella. West has since departed the studio, but Respawn has seen success with two Titanfall entries and a Star Wars game in development.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]