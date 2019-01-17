What Do You Think of Riku’s New Keyblade in Kingdom Hearts III?

With the reveal of the new Keyblades Sora can wield in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III, some renewed attention has been brought to the other Keyblade wielder in the series (outside of the other six out there). For reasons currently unexplained in the narrative, Riku has a new Keyblade in this adventure. The Way to the Dawn Keyblade, which Riku controlled in Kingdom Hearts II, has been ditched in favor of a currently-unnamed Keyblade. For some, the design of the blade has evoked feelings of, well, an actual key.

For reference, here’s Riku’s design in Kingdom Hearts III:

Yeah, there are some definite car key vibes happening here. It’s one of the few Keyblades in the series that has really looks like a real-world key. Especially since the weapon designs have become increasingly over-the-top (and less explicitly key-like, if we’re being honest). It’s also one of the most blunt weapons to ever be featured in a Kingdom Hearts game, which might make you wonder about its gameplay potential.

We already know Riku will be playable in Kingdom Hearts III, but we don’t know how long players will be in control of him. It certainly looks like it will be a hard-hitting weapon, that’s for sure. Hopefully, it’ll help him out in the final battle, which looks like it will be full of drama.

Kingdom Hearts III will release worldwide on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. What do you think of Riku’s new weapon of choice? Did you prefer his previous Keyblade? Let us know!

[Source: Kotaku]