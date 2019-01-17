Watch the Mortal Kombat 11 Reveal Live Right Here – Characters, Story, Gameplay, and More

Back at the 2018 Video Game Awards in December, Ed Boon casually strolled out on stage to reveal the winner for the Best Sports/Racing category. Before he could say much, a lighting bolt cut across the screen and we were instead treated to a short but gory teaser for a brand new Mortal Kombat game. Coming April 23, 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 is the next chapter in the longstanding fighting game series best known for its over-the-top violence and extreme gore. The teaser proved that none of that brutality would be lost in this next entry, and we were promised a full gameplay reveal, along with story and characters, on January 17, 2019.

If you want to watch the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal live, you can do so right here.

If the embedded live stream above isn’t working, you can check out the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal directly on Twitch, YouTube, or Mixer.

The live stream will begin with a pre-show at 10:30 am Pacific. At 11 am, the official reveal starts up and runs for an hour, after which there will be a post-show from Noon to 2:15 pm. There are a few guests at the show, including celebrities like Ronda Rousey, fueling speculation about her involvement with the game.

NetherRealm and Warner Bros. promise that the reveal will showcase gameplay, story, and characters from the upcoming game. We already know a few things about Mortal Kombat 11, including custom character variations that will be included, similar to Injustice 2’s gear system. There are rumors that Spawn could be a guest character in the game, and he might be revealed today. One character we know for sure will be in the game is right on the cover. Of course, it was no question that Scorpion would be back.

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11? Have any predictions ahead of the show? Feel free to discuss the event in the comments below.