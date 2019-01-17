Play 8-Bit Action Game Odallus: The Dark Call on Your PS4 in Spring 2019

The acclaimed 8-bit action title Odallus: The Dark Call is finally making the move to consoles soon. After being available to only PC players since its 2015 launch, Odallus: The Dark Call will hit the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Spring 2019. The Switch version will be available for download starting February 8th. However, developer JoyMasher and publisher Digerati have yet to specify a date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One iterations.

To ensure the game releases digitally on PS4 and Switch in Japan and other Asian territories, JoyMasher and Digerati have partnered with Eastasiasoft Limited. The launch is slated for an unspecified date this summer. In addition, Play-Asia will sell the following physical editions: Odallus: The Dark Call (PS4), Oniken + Odallus Collection (PS4/Switch), Oniken + Odallus Collection: Limited Edition (Switch). Dates for these editions have yet to be set, but preorders will go live on Play-Asia.com on January 24, 2019.

A trailer for Odallus: The Dark Call’s console release accompanied the announcement, showing off gameplay and boss fights across various levels. The game features Haggis, a “battle-weary warrior,” as the protagonist. To save his son from the Darkness, Haggis must brandish his sword again and return to battle. On his harrowing journey, which translates to over eight hours of gameplay, the hero will encounter massive bosses, and more than 50 enemy types. These foes will be met across eight levels, all of which feature a “thrilling atmosphere” and are open to exploration.

Following its original 2015 release on PC, Odallus: The Dark Call was hailed for brilliantly paying homage to a bygone era. Some critics compared it to Castlevania in its prime, a compliment that few titles, regardless of their own respective excellence, can claim.