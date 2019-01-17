Playstation Plus Is on Sale for a Limited Time for New Members

If you’re a PS4 owner and you haven’t jumped on getting PlayStation Plus for your system, Sony is inviting you to do so and has a special discount available to make things easier. To those who are unaware, PlayStation Plus is Sony’s membership service that nets you perks, including the ability to play online multiplayer on the PS4. In addition to that, the service gives you extra discounts on the PlayStation Store and lets you download multiple games each month at no additional cost.

For new users in North and South America, you can take advantage of the following discounts to hop aboard the PS Plus train:

$19.99. This means it is 20% off until January 24, 2019 12 Month Sub: $44.99. This means it is 25% off until January 24, 2019

A ResetEra user commented that these deals are available in the EU, as well.

PlayStation Plus doesn’t go on sale often, so this is the perfect time to take advantage of the great perks the service has to offer. By downloading each month’s games, alone, you’ll earn savings and then-some, as the offerings usually total over $1000 by the end of the year.

Don’t forget to download the January 2019 games, which are:

Remember, even if you don’t download them, you can still add them to your library and they’ll stay associated with your account as long as you’re a PlayStation Plus member. For the time being, the service nets you PS4, PS Vita, and PS3 games each month, but in March of 2019, we will see the departure of the latter two.

We’ll be eagerly awaiting the solution Sony brings to the table to keep the value consistent, as we will be losing four games each month. Perhaps we will simply get six PS4 games, with two of them PSVR-related.

[Source: ResetEra]