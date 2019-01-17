A New Power Rangers Fighting Game Has Leaked and Is Heading for the PS4



A leaked trailer has revealed a curious new Power Rangers fighting game. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is slated to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in April 2019. Check out the trailer above, where you can catch a few brief glimpses of gameplay.

According to the leaked press release, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is developed by nWay, the developer and publisher behind the massively popular mobile game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars. Gameplay appears similar, as players select teams of Rangers to face off against each other in 1-vs-1, squad-based fights.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be available digitally for $19.99, and anyone who preorders the game will instantly unlock the “Green Ranger V2” skin. There will also be a Digital Collector’s Edition, which will entitle you to all of the Season Pass content, a Lord Drakkon V2 skin, and a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pink Ranger skin. The Season Pass will reportedly include three new characters, who each come with some arcade story content and another bonus skin.

The official website doesn’t seem to be live yet, but I assume that it will be soon. Once there, you’ll be free to preorder the game, if you’re so inclined. In the meantime, try to keep those expectations tempered; leaks don’t always pan out the way we hope.

(via EventHubs)