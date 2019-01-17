SIE’s Shawn Layden is Delivering the 2019 D.I.C.E. Keynote

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has announced that Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment and the face of Sony’s E3 (well, before this year) conferences, will be delivering the keynote at this year’s D.I.C.E. Summit.

D.I.C.E. 2019 will be running from February 11 – 13, 2019 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Speakers beyond Shawn Layden include Xbox head of global gaming partnerships and development Sarah Bond, Entertainment Software Association (the company behind E3) president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis, and Marvel’s Spider-Man creative director Bryan Intihar from Insomniac Games.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Intihar will be speaking on the making of Marvel’s Spider-Man, while Pierre-Louis will be talking about recent decisions from the World Health Organization with respect to video game addiction.

Other guests at the event according to Hollywood Reporter are the infamous Amy Hennig, Ubisoft’s Yves Jacquier, Double Fine Productions president and CEO Tim Schafer, and Weta Workshop game director Greg Broadmore.

We last saw Shawn Layden at the 2018 Game Awards, where he briefly took the stage with Reggie Fils-Aime and Phil Spencer to prop up an emerging world of console companies working together. Before that, he confirmed that PlayStation would not only skip having a North American PSX last year, but will also be skipping E3 in 2019. These are both shocking moves from PlayStation, and we’re all still waiting eagerly to figure out what the company does instead with its next volley of major news.

D.I.C.E. is more of a game development conference than a big source of news, so don’t expect any surprise announcements if you aren’t familiar with the event. However, it will be interesting to see what Layden has to say about the industry as we settle into 2019.

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]