The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Comes West This Fall With a Killer Special Edition



The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will be coming to PlayStation 4s in the West in fall 2019. NIS America shared the good news on January 17, 2019 and confirmed that Western players will have access to Japanese and English audio. English and French text options will be included as well. (If you missed out on the first two Trails of Cold Steel games, you’re in luck, because they’re coming to PS4 very soon.)

For the years-long The Legend of Heroes fans, we also have a few details about the $99.99 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Thors Academy Edition. This special edition will come with the game in a Steelbook case, a hardcover art book, soundtrack, an “Einhel Keep” collector’s box, a set of postcards, a soundtrack, and a Mishy plushie. That’s not too shabby for an extra forty bones, and sounds like a great set of bonuses for fans of the series.

In Trails of Cold Steel III, fans will find Rean graduated from Thors Academy, and instructing a class of students in its newest branch. The Erebonian civil war has ended, and with its end comes new alliances and political ties that will see Rean’s capable Class VII basking in the national limelight, for better or for worse.

Here’s a little more about the game features, from NIS America:

Welcome to the New Class VII – Explore the newly annexed lands of the Empire with a brand new squad, and catch up with familiar faces from the past.

An Immersive Story – Experience an epic story developed across three titles, and crafted for new and old fans alike. Also includes an interactive introduction to catch up new players to the ongoing story so anyone can dive right in to the world of Trails of Cold Steel.

Combat Honed to a Fine Edge – Challenge oncoming threats with a combat system that has been refined over the course of decades. The addition of features like Brave Order and the Break System opens up new possibilities in battle.

We can’t help but wonder how long we’ll have to wait before we see Trails of Cold Steel IV make its way to the West. In the meantime, you can help make sure that happens by investing in this wonderful series soon.

