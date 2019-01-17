Watch the Entire Mortal Kombat 11 Opening Cinematic Here

It seems that with each iteration, the team at NetherRealm Studios outdoes itself. Mortal Kombat 11 seems no different. At the January 17, 2019 Mortal Kombat 11 reveal, we got a look at the entire opening cinematic for the story mode. It looks absolutely wild, as a proper Mortal Kombat game should.

The opening cinematic shows Raiden seemingly finishing off Shinnok in the most brutal way. But all is not what it seems, as a mysterious character appears at the end, giving us a taste of the narrative’s tone. The story picks up after the events of Mortal Kombat X, and it seems that Raiden might be in trouble.

In addition to that, the reveal event gave us a look at the fatalities, some returning and new characters, as well as a fancy collector’s edition that you won’t want to miss. You might be surprised at all the nuggets of information we got at the reveal event, so be sure to watch it if you haven’t already. Mortal Kombat 11 was officially announced at the 2018 Game Awards, where it garnered a lot of attention, quickly becoming a hugely anticipated title.

You can grab Mortal Kombat 11 when it launches on April 23, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Will you be getting it? Let us know in the comments! Additionally, if you preorder the game, you’ll gain access to Shao Kahn at no additional cost, too.