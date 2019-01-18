PS4 Owners Will Finally be Able to Finish Deponia This Year

The Deponia series, which has long been popular and acclaimed by adventure game fans and critics alike, is finally coming to an end for console gamers. While comprising four games for a few years now, the PlayStation 4 has only seen the first two games, with the second game (Chaos on Deponia) releasing all the way back in December 2017. Now, publisher and developer Daedalic Entertainment has announced release dates for both Goodbye Deponia and Deponia Doomsday, along with an upcoming bundle for the full set.

The third game, Goodbye Deponia, is set to launch on the PlayStation Store on January 30, 2019. Following that is Deponia Doomsday, which is planned for February 27. Both games will cost $19.99 each, which is what the first two titles cost when they aren’t on sale (the Deponia series pops up on sale fairly often). Finally, a bundle of the series called the Deponia Collection will include the whole set for $39.99.

Daedalic Entertainment released new trailers for the upcoming titles, which you can of course find embedded throughout the article. Keep in mind even the most recent game has been out in the wild since 2016, so if you’re a PlayStation-only Deponia fan, be on the lookout for spoilers.

The original Deponia came out for the PC back in 2012, at a time when point and click adventure games were arguably at a renewed peak. Despite being translated from its original German, Deponia was praised for its style and humor, and that sort of quality localization translated to great sales and a new established IP series for Daedalic.

[Source: Official Website]