Dick Wilde Returns to the PSVR to Take Down More Mutant Animals This February

After making a splash in his PSVR debut in 2017, Dick Wilde is back, and his problems are bigger than ever. Dick Wilde 2 takes the titular exterminator to more places than he’s ever been to before, as he is faced with an even wider assortment of mutated creatures. He also has a few new tricks up his sleeve, like cross-platform and co-op multiplayer! His newest adventure comes to the PlayStation 4 in February 2019.

In Dick Wilde 2, Wilde learns that the toxic spillage that was at the center of his last adventure has spread, affecting new locations and animals. To take on such a challenge, he recruits a new group of apprentices, ready to take on the challenges ahead. He also has a new arsenal to stop these mutated critters, from gravity guns and lightning-laced arrows to high-flying drones. Will it be enough to stop this rampage? Maybe.

Other enhancements touted for Dick Wilde 2 include “wider range of difficulty settings, insane power-ups and screen-filling fearsome boss fights.” While things may seem more challenging for Wilde and crew this time around, they also seem a heck of a lot more fun, too.

But you won’t have to face these creatures alone. Dick Wilde 2 features cross-platform online play between the PlayStation 4 and PC (Dick Wilde 2 is also playable with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive). Of course, the PS4 version is compatible with the PlayStation Aim Controller, which may be an advantage to some. The original Dick Wilde launched in 2017 as one of the showcase titles for the VR-exclusive controller. It’s only playable with motion controllers, so the only other option for playing are the PlayStation Move controllers.

Dick Wilde 2 launches in February 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. A release date has not yet been given.