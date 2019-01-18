Preorder the European Dark Souls Trilogy Collector’s Edition Right Now

When the Dark Souls Trilogy was first announced for Europe, it was nothing more than a packaged collection of all three Dark Souls games. The steelbook case that was part of the American and Japanese releases wasn’t even a part of it. However, it appears that Bandai Namco Europe had more up its sleeve than anticipated. The publisher just announced a special European-exclusive Dark Souls Trilogy Collector’s Edition that is full of collectibles for the Dark Souls superfan. Preorders are open now, but supply is very limited, with only 2,000 units available.

Pre-orders for the limited run of exclusive #DarkSouls Trilogy Collector’s Editions have begun! Only 2000 will be created, order now: https://t.co/01vv17kfKb pic.twitter.com/HUBMCZKcjq — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 18, 2019

The set is similar to what was sold in Japan when the Dark Souls Trilogy launched there, with a few differences. The highlight here is no doubt the hand-painted Elite Knight statue. But there’s a lot for fans to appreciate here, as a soundtrack collection and a 460-page compendium are also part of the collection. The whole thing goes for £449.99, so it’s definitely on the pricey side. But for those who can spare the cash, it’ll surely be a must-buy.

While the standard Dark Souls Trilogy will release on March 1, 2019, the Collector’s Edition won’t release until March 31st. If you’re wondering why, it’s because of the hand-painting of the statues. You’ll be able to buy the Collector’s Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. Will any of you in Europe be trying your luck at getting this? Or is the base version enough for you? Let us know!