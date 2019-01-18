Bandai Namco Is Offering Multiple Free Dynamic Themes on the PlayStation Store Right Now

Bandai Namco is offering two, stellar dynamic themes for PS4 owners right now, and both of them are completely free! First up, to celebrate the launch of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, you can download this dynamic theme which celebrates the majesty of the skies and the majesty of the incredible metal birds which fill them.

Bandai Namco is also celebrating the launch of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition with a free dynamic theme you can find right here. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition comes with the base game, all of its DLC, the Dissonance of the Nexus expansion, and a handful of bonus items. You can find it right here.

Today’s your lucky day, because if neither of those free themes appeal to you, there are four more free themes that you can check out. Persona fans won’t want to miss the Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight dynamic themes. They’re both super groovy, and you can find links to both right here. You’ll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to download those bad boys.

In December 2018, we reported on a free Dragon Quest XI theme, which is still available for free. You can read more about that theme and its accompanying avatar bundle here. There’s also a free Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales theme that’s still up for grabs. Details on The Witcher theme are right here.