Overkill’s The Walking Dead Delayed on Consoles Again

After the mixed-to-bad reviews of Overkill’s The Walking Dead on PC, developer Starbreez Studios has decided to delay the console release yet again. The team is evaluating and reviewing the performance of the game and will continue to work on it to ensure it’s ready for consoles. This doesn’t come as much of a shock, as Overkill’s The Walking Dead has numerous issues. Many reviewers noted that it doesn’t feel complete.

The first-person shooter set in the Walking Dead universe emphasizes cooperative gameplay and features stealth, survival, and minor RPG elements. Many have compared it to Left 4 Dead or Payday, but said it is nowhere near as good as those titles due to a number of issues.

The game currently holds a 52 on Metacritic, which isn’t abysmal, but may still considered far too low given our current standards for games these days. Critics had issues with it due to losing progress after connectivity issues, bugs, and with general repetitiveness in the gameplay. It was originally supposed to release in February 2019 on consoles and has now been postponed indefinitely.

Starbreeze has not given a new release date or window, so things are sort of up in the air. Given that many of the complaints were with the foundation of the gameplay itself, it’s unlikely that Starbreeze will be able to initiate a major overhaul. We’ll let you know when we hear more about this story.

Were you planning on getting Overkill’s The Walking Dead? Let us know!

[Source: Spike-Chunsoft]