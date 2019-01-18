This Mod Lets You Play PSP Games on the PlayStation Classic

The PlayStation Classic came out with more of a whimper than a bang when it released on December 3, 2018. The lineup itself had mixed reactions. Its launch sales in Japan were well below those of the SNES Classic. And just a few weeks after launching, the console was discounted at many retailers in a last ditch effort to move units. But the community is finding ways to tweak the system, from hacking to things no one asked for, and its latest innovation is a modification that allows PlayStation Portable games to work on the system. However, it’s not without its flaws. Some games will run great, but others will struggle.

This PSP emulator is called the PSC PPSSPP Core and comes from Compcom and the ModMyClassic team, which has been shared here. YouTuber Patton Plays provided a tutorial and showcase which you can view above. It’s simple to install and offers a nice selection, but there were also some notable problems.

Audio stutters and framerate issues plagued games that were more graphically demanding. As of now, you can expect things like the cutscenes in Final Fantasy to struggle, but titles like Mega Man Powered Up and Loco Roco to run smoothly. Other issues were far more severe, with Ultimate Ghosts ‘N Goblins and Patapon suffering input lag to the point of being virtually unplayable.

Patton Plays tested Crash Tag Team Racing, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, Loco Roco, Mega Man Powered Up, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, Silent Hill: Origins, Ultimate Ghosts ‘N Goblins, and Patapon. This isn’t a full list of all the games, just the ones featured in the above video.

On the bright side, the team has been updating the emulator to try to get it running as well as possible, so things could get a little better. But mostly it seems that some titles are too limited by the PlayStation Classic’s hardware to ever run properly. Still, some games do work well so if you have a PlayStation Classic you may want to consider this.

[Source: Resetera]