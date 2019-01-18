New Customizable Rocket League Toys are Now Available at Target

Toy company Jazwares has released a new line of Rocket League Battle Car toys, and starting today, you can pick them up at Target. Not only can you get the cars in various kinds of packages, but they are customizable in a way that mirrors Psyonix’s popular video game.

These Rocket League Battle Cars are 1:43 scale, and the line includes 30 Toppers, Antennas, and Rims that can be swapped and traded across all of the cars. You can buy a single car, a “Mystery Garage,” and a “Custom Mega Pack” that includes three cars. Not only is this toy line designed to be collectible, but the Single Packs and Custom Mega Packs also come with in-game DLC codes.

For Series 1, purchasing a Single Pack for $9.99 will net you a Topper, a set of Rims, a DLC code, a Guide, and one of the following cars:

Dominus GT

Centio V17

Octane

Takumi

Mystery Garages are $7.99, and the included car and accessories are random. The garage part itself is stackable, and you can get the following cars:

Mantis

Masamune

Ripper

Dominus

X-Devil

Endo

Finally, the Custom Mega Packs come to $29.99, a more substantial purchase. But with these you get three cars, six Antennas, four sets of Rims, six Toppers, and a DLC code. There’s only one set, which includes these cars:

Octane (version 2)

Aftershock

Animus GP

The DLC codes are for various in-game Rocket League items, including Wheels, Toppers, and Antennas.

While Rocket League toys are not new, these are the first ones with interchangeable parts in a way that mimics the source material. Presumably this is the first of multiple planned waves, so if your favorite car or item isn’t represented in Series 1, it may only be a matter of time.