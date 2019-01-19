Diablo III Season 16, The Season of Grandeur, Now Live Alongside New Update

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo III Season 16, The Season of Grandeur, is now live across all platforms alongside a new patch that introduces quality of life improvements and balance updates.

New cosmetic rewards await those who progress through the Season Journey, including The Conqueror Set (Helm and Shoulder slots), brand new portrait frames “themed around the clarion call of adventure,” and The Wings of Tempo – a “cosmically rare” drop.

Patch notes for 2.6.4 – V2.6.4.54724 are as follows:

General Quality of Life Philosophy For this patch, we wanted to include a few frequently requested Quality of Life changes and focused on better celebrating and indicating Primal Legendary drops. Five (5) additional Armory tabs have been added for all characters, bringing the total to 10 Legendary Potions are no longer stored in player inventory and can be accessed or changed by right-clicking on the potion icon in the action bar Greater Rift Keystones are now stored in the Materials tab Any existing Greater Rift Keystones in both inventory and stash have been automatically moved Primal Legendaries are now marked by a red beam when they drop Primal Legendaries on the ground are now indicated by a red pentagram icon on the mini-map Primal Legendaries now have a red border and updated background on their icons

Greater Rifts Philosophy The gameplay of micro-managing Paragon points during the course of a Greater Rift doesn’t feel like especially engaging gameplay, nor was it consistent with the other existing rules of entering a Greater Rift. In addition, the below change to matchmaking is to make it much easier for all players to find groups for Greater Rifts, as the previous window (only between Greater Rifts) is typically very small. Paragon points can no longer be swapped while a Greater Rift is open Players can now be matched into public games where a Greater Rift is open Players who join in this manner will not be able to enter the active Rift, and players inside the Rift will be able to continue with no additional difficulty scaling until the run has been completed

Seasons Season 16: Season of Grandeur The buff for Season of Grandeur has been implemented This buff gives all Seasonal players the legendary power from Ring of Royal Grandeur This buff does not stack with additional Ring of Royal Grandeur (either equipped or in Kanai’s Cube) Unlike previous Seasonal buffs, this buff will not apply to Non-Seasonal players When completing a Greater Rift level 70 solo for the first time in a Season, a Primal Legendary is guaranteed to drop from the Rift Guardian

Class Set Changes Philosophy We are taking another tuning pass across all class sets to improve class and set diversity at higher level Greater Rifts. Some of these values have been adjusted per our observations as well as player feedback during the 2.6.4 PTR. Thanks for testing! All Classes Legacy of Nightmares The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 100% to 750% Barbarian The Legacy of Raekor The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 2800% to 5500% Immortal King’s Call The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 1500% to 4000% Might of the Earth The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 5600% to 20000% Wrath of the Wastes The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3000% to 10000% Crusader Thorns of the Invoker The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 140% to 350% The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 5400% to 15000% Roland’s Legacy The (4) Set bonus has been increased from 3300% to 13000% The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 50% increased Attack Speed to 75% Seeker of the Light The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 2000% Blessed Hammer damage to 12000% Demon Hunter Embodiment of the Maruader The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3000% to 12000% Unhallowed Essence The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 100% to 350% Natalya’s Vengeance The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3500% to 14000% The Shadow’s Mantle The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 1200% to 6000% The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 50000% to 75000% Monk Uliana’s Strategem The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 2100% to 9000% Inna’s Mantra The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 150% to 750% Monkey King’s Garb The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 1000% to 1500% Raiment of a Thousand Storms The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 100% to 400% The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 13000% Dashing Strike damage to 60000% The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 1300% Spirit Generator damage to 6000% Necromancer Trag’Oul’s Avatar The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3300% to 3800% Witch Doctor Spirit of Arachyr The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 4500% to 9000% Helltooth Harness The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 1500% to 3000% The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 4400% to 9000% Raiment of the Jade Harvester The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 560 seconds to 3500 seconds The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 1650 seconds to 10000 seconds Zunimassa’s Haunt The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 5500% to 15000% Wizard Tal Rasha’s Elements The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 750% to 2000% Delsere’s Magnum Opus The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3800% to 8500% Vyr’s Amazing Arcana The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 50% bonus damage to 100%



In addition to the above, Blizzard has responded to some frequently asked questions about Season 16 so make sure to head over to the developer’s website if you have any further queries.