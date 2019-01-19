Dead or Alive 6 Director Denies Censorship Reports, Says Content Is the Same Across All Platforms

Dead or Alive 6 Director and Producer, Yohei Shimbori, has said that reports of the game being censored on the PlayStation 4 are untrue, and that it will feature the same content across all platforms.

Speaking to Twinfinite at an event in London, Shimbori clarified rumors that were sparked by a recent interview with Taiwanese website, GNN, and suggested that he was misunderstood. He further explained:

The first thing I want to clarify is that nothing has been done specifically for female players. As a matter of fact, the female players I know would rather use sexy female characters in the game. The allegation that changes were made in consideration of the female audience is completely untrue. There was also some mentioning of censorship from Sony, but I’d like to stress again that there is no difference in content among all platforms. Any rumors about censorship for Sony’s [platform] are not true. You know the franchise and you know me, so you probably knew that this was untrue, but people on social media read it and believed it, so it would be great if you could correct this.

That said, Shimbori explained that the adjustments made to the characters’ costumes were necessary to sell the game in Europe and North America.

“Some stores will actually refuse to sell the game, and this is really a big issue sales-wise,” he added while referencing Dead or Alive: Xtreme 3.

Following a brief delay, Dead or Alive 6 will release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 1, 2019.

[Source: Twinfinite]