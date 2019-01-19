God of War Headlines User-Voted PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2018 Award Winners

Back in December 2018, PlayStation Blog opened polls for its annual Game of the Year awards, inviting readers to vote for their favorite games across a number of categories. The results are now in, and God of War unsurprisingly dominates the list.

You can check out the full list of nominees below, with winners marked in each category.

Best PS4 Game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey A Way Out Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Celeste Dead Cells Detroit: Become Human Divinity: Original Sin 2 Far Cry 5 God of War (Winner) Hitman 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Mega Man 11 Monster Hunter: World Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Red Dead Redemption 2 Shadow of the Colossus Shadow of the Tomb Raider Spyro Reignited Trilogy Tetris Effect The Forest Best PS VR Experience Astro Bot Rescue Mission Beat Saber (Winner) Borderlands 2 VR Creed: Rise to Glory Déraciné Firewall Zero Hour Moss Sprint Vector Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation Tetris Effect The Inpatient The Persistence Best Independent Game Beat Saber Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Celeste Dead Cells Donut County Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut Guacamelee! 2 Hollow Knight Iconoclasts Laser League Minit Moonlighter Moss Owlboy Tetris Effect The Forest (Winner) Best Performance Alex McKenna – Sadie Adler, Red Dead Redemption 2 Anthony Howell – Dr. Jonathan Reid, Vampyr Benjamin Byron Davis – Dutch van der Linde, Red Dead Redemption 2 Bryan Dechart – Connor, Detroit: Become Human Christopher Judge – Kratos, God of War (Winner) Clancy Brown – Hank, Detroit: Become Human Darin De Paul – J. Jonah Jameson, Marvel’s Spider-Man Gonzalo Martin – Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 Greg Bryk – Joseph Seed, Far Cry 5 Jeremy Davies – “The Stranger”, God of War Jesse Williams – Markus, Detroit: Become Human Melissanthi Mahout – Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Roger Clark – Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2 Sunny Suljic – Atreus, God of War Valorie Curry – Kara, Detroit: Become Human William Salyers – Otto Octavius, Marvel’s Spider-Man Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man Best Graphical Showcase Astro Bot Rescue Mission Battlefield V Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Destiny 2: Forsaken Detroit: Become Human Dragon Ball FighterZ Far Cry 5 God of War Marvel’s Spider-Man Monster Hunter: World Red Dead Redemption 2 (Winner) Shadow of the Colossus Spyro Reignited Trilogy Tetris Effect Best Art Direction Astro Bot Rescue Mission Beat Saber Celeste Chasm Dead Cells Destiny 2: Forsaken Detroit: Become Human Donut County Dragon Ball FighterZ Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age God of War (Winner) Guacamelee! 2 Iconoclasts Mega Man 11 Monster Hunter: World Moss Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Red Dead Redemption 2 Shadow of the Colossus Sprint Vector Spyro Reignited Trilogy Tetris Effect Timespinner Best Soundtrack Beat Saber Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Celeste Dead Cells Destiny 2: Forsaken Detroit: Become Human Donut County Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age God of War (Winner) Guacamelee! 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Mega Man 11 Moonlighter Red Dead Redemption 2 Shadow of the Colossus Spyro Reignited Trilogy Tetris Effect Best Sound Design Battlefield V Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Celeste Destiny 2: Forsaken Detroit: Become Human God of War (Winner) Marvel’s Spider-Man Monster Hunter: World Red Dead Redemption 2 Tetris Effect Best Multiplayer A Way Out Battlefield V Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Winner) Destiny 2: Forsaken Divinity: Original Sin 2 Firewall Zero Hour Gwent: The Witcher Card Game H1Z1 Monster Hunter: World Overcooked 2 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Best Narrative Assassin’s Creed Odyssey A Way Out Battlefield V Celeste Destiny 2: Forsaken Detroit: Become Human Divinity: Original Sin 2 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut God of War (Winner) Iconoclasts Marvel’s Spider-Man Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Red Dead Redemption 2 Vampyr Best Sports Game EA Sports UFC 3 FIFA 19 (Winner) Madden NFL 19 MLB The Show 18 NBA 2K19 NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 NBA Live 19 NHL 19 Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 WWE 2K19 Best Ongoing Game Destiny 2 Final Fantasy XIV For Honor Fortnite (Winner) H1Z1 Monster Hunter: World Overwatch PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Rocket League Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Warframe Best PlayStation Exclusive Astro Bot Rescue Mission Detroit: Become Human God of War (Winner) Marvel’s Spider-Man Moss Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Shadow of the Colossus Tetris Effect Yakuza Kiwami Most Anticipated Game Anthem Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Concrete Genie Control Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Days Gone Death Stranding Devil May Cry 5 Dreams Far Cry New Dawn Ghost of Tsushima Kingdom Hearts III (Winner) MediEvil Metro: Exodus Mortal Kombat 11 Outer Worlds Rage 2 Resident Evil 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Shenmue 3 Skull and Bones Spelunky 2 The Division 2 The Pathless Trover Saves the Universe Studio of the Year Bungie Capcom Dontnod Enhance Epic Games Insomniac Games Matt Makes Games Motion Twin Rockstar Games Santa Monica Studio (Winner) SIE Japan Studio Treyarch Ubisoft Quebec

Surprised to see Marvel’s Spider-Man missing from the list of winners?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]