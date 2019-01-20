Hellblade, Prey, and More Discounted in PlayStation Store’s ‘Games Under €20’ Promotion
The European PlayStation Store’s “Games under €20” promotion has returned, offering discounts on a wide variety of titles including the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Arkane Studios’ Prey.
Check out the full list below. Make sure to sign into your local store as prices vary between countries.
- Absolver
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Batman Arkham Collection
- Battlefield™ 1 & Titanfall™ 2 Ultimate Bund…
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlefield™ Anniversary Bundle (1, 4, HL & Premium)
- Battlezone Gold Edition
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Blood Bowl®2: Legendary Edition
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition
- Brawlout Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty® Advanced Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts – Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Remastered
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 16
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- Demon Gaze II
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored® The Complete Collection
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ Deluxe B…
- ELEX
- Fallout 4
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Far Cry®3 Classic Edition
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- GOD WARS Future Past
- Grand Theft Auto V
- GUNS’N’STORIES: BULLETPROOF VR
- Handball 17
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- In Death
- Just Deal With It!
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Loading Human™: Chapter 1
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of th…
- Mutant Football League
- Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
- MX vs ATV All Out
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Need for Speed™ Ultimate Bundle (Rivals / 2015 / Payback)
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- ONRUSH
- ONRUSH DELUXE EDITION
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outcast – Second Contact Launch Edition
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Pixel Ripped 1989
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Game + The…
- Shadow Warrior Collection
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Space Hulk: Ascension
- Space Hulk®: Deathwing™ – Enhanced Edition
- State of Mind
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Council – Complete Season
- The Crew® Ultimate Edition
- The Golf Club 2™
- The Jackbox Party Bundle
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy
- The Raven Remastered
- The Swords of Ditto
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Editi…
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Titan Quest
- Trackmania® Turbo
- Troll and I™
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Collection
- XCOM® 2
- XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zombie Army Trilogy
If you’re based in the U.S. and/or don’t have a European account then check out the U.S. store’s Flash Sale.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]