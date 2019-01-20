PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Hellblade, Prey, and More Discounted in PlayStation Store’s ‘Games Under €20’ Promotion

January 20, 2019Written by Zarmena Khan

The European PlayStation Store’s “Games under €20” promotion has returned, offering discounts on a wide variety of titles including the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Arkane Studios’ Prey.

Check out the full list below. Make sure to sign into your local store as prices vary between countries.

If you’re based in the U.S. and/or don’t have a European account then check out the U.S. store’s Flash Sale.

