Far Cry: New Dawn Will Have ‘Light RPG’ Mechanics

With Far Cry: New Dawn releasing so soon after Far Cry 5, one has to wonder what differences the two will have. However, there may be more changes than you’d expect. A recent Q&A posted on Twitter highlights some of the “light RPG” mechanics featured in New Dawn, as described by creative director Jean-Sebastien Decant. The event at the end of Far Cry 5 has fundamentally changed the world, and as such, the world has had to adapt.

Today’s Developer Q&A features #FarCryNewDawn creative director Jean-Sebastien Decant! @Battlesand from Twitter asked us “What game mechanics changed over Far Cry 5?” pic.twitter.com/TqhogYJhvf — Far Cry New Dawn (@FarCrygame) January 21, 2019

Naturally, there is a crafting and leveling system in play here. Both enemies and weapons will have “ranks,” and the higher rank your weapon has, the easier fights will be. There is also a base-building mechanic of sorts at play here. How you act with the inhabitants of your base can have a direct impact on the kind of inventory you end up with. Investing in your stronghold and its people will reward you with better items in the long run.

However, the most intriguing aspect is the “Escalation System.” When you encounter an outpost, you will actually have some options in regards to what to do with it. You can either take over the settlement, or you can (in the words of Decant) “squeeze” the outpost dry. However, doing so leaves the outpost abandoned, allowing it to be taken over yet again. Doing so will create more valuable rewards to find, but also provides a greater challenge.

Far Cry: New Dawn will release on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.