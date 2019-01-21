Fortnite Is Adding a Chilly New Snowman Disguise Soon

If you thought that Fortnite’s infamous bush was an issue for mid-game campers, then prepare yourselves, because soon players will be able to go undercover as a snowman. Players who boot up Fortnite Battle Royale today will see that the update alert, which frequently reveals forthcoming items and updates, shows off the new disguise. The description very simply reads, “a portable Snowman disguise.”

The bush is still around, but with recent changes to the Fortnite map, you’re going to blend in much more naturally as a snowman. The Fortnite map is now covered in snow, so creeping around as a leafy green shrub isn’t exactly conducive to achieving a proper camouflage. We don’t know how long the snowman will be around; it could disappear as soon as the snow does, so you should enjoy it while you can.

So when, exactly, will the snowman be available? Your sneaky new outfit should go live with update 7.20, which is due out this week. Typically updates go live on Tuesdays, and typically, items we see teased in the update alerts are released the following day. While we expect the update and the snowman to go live tomorrow, nothing is set in stone. There’s a very real chance that the holiday weekend could result in a Wednesday update, so we’ll keep our ears to the ground and let you know.

In the meantime, what do you think of Fortnite‘s new disguise? The bush was a source of innumerable complaints and memes as soon as it launched, but things have since died down, and no one ever uses it anymore. Will you be counting on this chilly outfit to help you score a victory royale? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: ComicBook]