Jump Force Beta Loses Connection, New Dates Upcoming



As many fans noticed the Jump Force open beta was cut short this weekend. There were supposed to be four, three-hour sessions but the last two were removed due to serious connection issues. Bandai Namco UK took to Twitter to officially share the news (as did the official Jump Force account, but that’s in Japanese).

Thank you for joining the second session of the Open Beta Test of #JumpForce.

To improve the current online experience, we decided to work on important fixes. For this reason, we need to reschedule the remaining sessions. We will keep you updated about the new dates very soon. pic.twitter.com/citaUsXj2J — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 19, 2019

On this thread specifically, most fans reacted with acceptance and support. But others worried this botched beta could mean trouble when it comes to Jump Force having a strong launch.

Bandai Namco assured fans that these issues are a challenge for the team but, ultimately, aren’t cause for major concern stating the “hardware is more or less the same but the software part and the settings are not. This part of the game needs as much [more] testing and debugging than the others.”

The details on the new open beta sessions have yet to be announced but Bandai Namco EU stated that “sessions are unlikely to be rescheduled [for] this weekend.” We’ll keep you posted as soon as they are announced.

Jump Force will launch on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Twitter]