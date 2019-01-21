A New Jump Force Advertisement Reveals Two Unannounced Fighters

A pair of Jump Force characters have been revealed, though not in the way many were expecting. A new advertisement for the upcoming fighter has been making the rounds on social media, showcasing a group shot of the various fighters taking part in the action. However, the image includes two fighters who were previously unannounced. Both Jotaro Kujo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Dai from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be a part of the roster when Jump Force launches in February 2019.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai was a long-running manga based on the famed Dragon Quest video game series. It is one of Shonen Jump’s best-selling manga series, with over 50 million copies sold during its run. It is the first time the Dragon Quest series has been represented in a Shonen Jump crossover game, which makes this inclusion somewhat surprising.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, on the other hand, has been highly-requested by fans ever since Jump Force was originally announced. With the two series being such fan-favorites, it is a little strange to see their inclusion revealed with relatively little fanfare. Of course, with a less than a month before Jump Force launches, we could still see a proper reveal in the near future.

The two join an increasingly-crowded roster featuring some of the most famous manga of all time. Confirmed franchises that are represented include Yu-Gi-Oh!, My Hero Academia, and of course, Dragon Ball. Neither Jotaro nor Dai were featured in the Jump Force open beta, which started on January 18th. Unfortunately, that did not go as planned, and the beta ended earlier than expected. New dates for the beta are currently unknown at this time.

Jump Force will release on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you happy with these newest additions? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]