Limited Run Games Is Launching an Incredible Jak II Collector’s Edition This Week

Limited Run Games is bringing Naughty Dog classic Jak II to PlayStation 4 owners in a handsome, physical, limited edition later this week. There will actually be two variations up for grabs: a boxed collector’s edition, and a standard. Both will go on sale this Friday, January 24. The first batch will go on sale at 10AM Eastern, and the second batch will go live at 6PM Eastern.

For those of you eyeing the Jak II Collector’s Edition, know that only 3,500 copies are being produced, and they’re going to go quickly. Included in the gorgeous, foil-stamped box is Jak II, an official expanded 3-disc soundtrack, a Jak II “Design Bible,” a 3″ antique copper Seal of Mar, and “other goodies.” The Collector’s Edition will set you back $84.99, which honestly sounds pretty fair considering everything in the box.

The Jak II Standard Edition boasts reversible cover art, and Limited Run Games will be producing and selling 7,500 of these. The standard edition is expected to ship next month, while the Collector’s Edition will tentatively ship in March. We expect both to sell out quickly, so you’ll definitely want to set your alarms for Friday morning and evening if you want a shot at grabbing one of these for yourself.

Limited Run Games also revealed that it will eventually be producing and selling physical versions of Jak 3, and Jak X: Combat Racing. The spines of the Collector’s Edition boxes were teased for both of those games, so we expect the contents to be similar to what has been revealed for Jak II. Keep in mind that all of these games are PS2 “classics” with enhanced resolutions, not remakes, so don’t expect Spyro Reignited Trilogy levels of fidelity.