Ed Boon Says Rendering Mortal Kombat 11’s Slow Motion Fatalities Was Challenging

In an interview during the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal event, series Co-Creator and NetherRealm Creative Director Ed Boon sat down with YouTuber Brian Tong. Near the interview’s end, Boon was asked to speak about a challenging facet of development that eventually felt rewarding. According to Boon, the answer can be found in Mortal Kombat 11’s slow motion fatalities.

Fatalities this time around are inspired by X-Ray moves, which were featured in the previous two MK entries. However, instead of the slow motion function focusing on shattering bones and bursting organs, NetherRealm wanted to emphasize the brutality of the famed fatalities. This means the gore was turned up to 11 (no pun intended). Moreover, the attention to detail has never been more heightened, evidenced by gameplay that’s been shown, thus far. Apparently, getting the technology behind MK11 to render NetherRealm’s new vision for fatalities was incredibly challenging.

Boon told Tong,

In this game, all of our fatalities end in like this slow-mo blood explosion. We wanted the final image to be something that somebody would want to hang on their wall. You’d be a little sick if you did it, but [it’s] some really cool thing. Getting that slow down, the blood, the technology to create that blood was very repetitive, very painful, but absolutely paid off. Absolutely… It’s makes [fatalities] feel different from the last game. I love the way our fatalities end with these kind of splash moments. They’re awesome.

The new look of fatalities isn’t the only reason for the hype surrounding MK11. A host of characters confirmations also came out of the reveal event. Confirmed characters currently include: Baraka, Raiden, Skarlet, Sonya Blade (voiced by Ronda Rousey), Sub-Zero, Shao Kahn as a preorder, and the newcomer, Geras. He hasn’t been officially unveiled, but it seems Reptile may have a spot on the new title’s roster, too.

Mortal Kombat 11 will land on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source via GamingBolt]