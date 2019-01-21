NetherRealm Developer May Have Confirmed Reptile for Mortal Kombat 11

As usual, NetherRealm is unveiling characters for its latest fighter in piecemeal. Thus far, only a handful of combatants have been announced for Mortal Kombat 11. However, one classic fighter may have been accidentally confirmed during an interview at the title’s recent reveal event.

In an interview with DualShockers, Art Director Steve Buran spoke about the new Towers of Time mode. It bears similarity to Tower modes in previous Mortal Kombat entries. For this version, players will select modifiers to aid them in combat. Buran emphasized the tag team modifier. Activating this modifier during a match will bring in another fighter, who briefly takes over before retreating. Buran offered the following example: “[Skarlet] comes in, throws a few blows, and then hops back out.” His second example featured the supposed Reptile tease.

The Art Director told DualShockers, “Then there’s certain things like you can activate Reptile’s Acid Ball. It’s very nostalgic. You have these helpers, if you will. It’s a blast and we’re really happy about that.” Of course, this could mean a number of things. Yes, it may very well confirm Reptile’s appearance on the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. Still, it’s possible he may only appear during certain instances like the one noted above. Given the frequency at which Reptile features on MK rosters, however, his inclusion wouldn’t be surprising.

So far, the cast of characters includes: Baraka, Raiden, Skarlet, Sonya Blade (voiced by Ronda Rousey), Sub-Zero, Shao Kahn as preorder DLC, and a newcomer named Geras. The remainder of the roster is bound to be revealed prior to the game’s launch in a few months.

Mortal Kombat 11 will hit the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: DualShockers]