Dragon Ball Video Game Project Z Will Feature a ‘New and Nostalgic Dragon Ball World’

When it was revealed that a new Dragon Ball action-RPG was in the works, the only thing we knew about it was simply that it exists. While things aren’t exactly more clear now, we do know that, at least in terms of setting, it will be unlike any other Dragon Ball game before it. While the tweet is in Japanese, it tells us that Dragon Ball Video Game Project Z (which is hopefully a codename) will feature “a never before expressed, nostalgic, and new Dragon Ball world.” In addition, a new image of what seems to be an in-game render of Goku and Gohan was released.

There’s still not a ton to unpack here, but we can start to make assumptions on what exactly this new game will be. Based off of the wording and image provided, it appears that this mysterious game will be based on the early years of Dragon Ball Z. We could see a twist on the classic Dragon Ball Z storylines, but that’s all speculation at this time.

If this is, in fact, an in-game image, it would be our first look at what Dragon Ball Video Game Project Z will end up looking like. Both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 featured a 2D-inspired aesthetic, and this looks to be the same. Of course, we’ll have a full idea of what this has to offer when we get our first real look at this game in action.

Dragon Ball Video Game Project Z will officially be unveiled at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals, which take place on January 26th and 27th. We should also get the first word on the second season of Dragon Ball FighterZ during the Finals as well, although fans already have an idea of who to expect.

[Source: Gematsu]