Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Will Have a Story Mode

When Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was first revealed, little was shown off of it. All that was known at the time is that it would be a fighting game featuring all generations of Rangers. With such an expansive roster, many were wondering if Battle for the Grid would feature any kind of story content. Well, there is now confirmation that a story mode is included, although its exact contents are currently unknown.

In an interview with DualShockers, Jesse Cherry, Senior Product Manager at Battle for the Grid developer nWay, said “Yes, there will be a story mode.” He didn’t go into more detail following that, but he did note that fans “can put the pieces together” in regards to what the story will entail.

In 2018, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Power Rangers franchise, Boom! Studios published the Shattered Grid crossover event. It was a time- and dimension-hopping storyline that featured various iterations of Power Rangers. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it definitely seems like Battle for the Grid is going to at least be inspired by Shattered Grid, if not a direct adaptation.

The teenagers with attitude last appeared in 2017’s Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Mega Battle. Hopefully, this upcoming release will better live up to the legacy of the power coins.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will release in April 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, with a PC release coming later in 2019. Would you be excited to play an adaptation of the Shattered Grid storyline? What Rangers would you like to see be playable? Let us know!

[Source: DualShockers]